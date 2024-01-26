Divisional Commissioner, Chairman BISE Visit Examination Centers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad and Chairman Education Board Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah here on Friday paid a surprise visit to the examination centers of HSC Part ll (12th Class) Second Annual Examination 2023. He also visited Zubaidah Girls College and Muslim Science College, Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad and Chairman Education board Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah here on Friday paid a surprise visit to the examination centers of HSC Part ll (12th Class) Second Annual Examination 2023. He also visited Zubaidah Girls College and Muslim Science College, Hyderabad.
Talking on the occasion, he said that copy culture is a scourge and students should study hard to successfully pass the examination. In this regard, the Board teams and teachers should work together to prevent copy culture so that by providing quality education, we can not only ensure the improvement of the education system so that the students are better, he added .
He also visited the Education Board Hyderabad office where he directed the officers and staff to perform their duties honestly and be punctual.
Recent Stories
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry4 minutes ago
-
PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra4 minutes ago
-
ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat17 minutes ago
-
Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct20 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day20 minutes ago
-
5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days17 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-better’17 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident20 minutes ago
-
Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects17 minutes ago
-
Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Social Welfare Minister ..49 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki51 minutes ago
-
International Clean Energy Day observed51 minutes ago