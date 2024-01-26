Divisional Commissioner, Chairman BISE visit examination centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad and Chairman Education board Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah here on Friday paid a surprise visit to the examination centers of HSC Part ll (12th Class) Second Annual Examination 2023. He also visited Zubaidah Girls College and Muslim Science College, Hyderabad.

Talking on the occasion, he said that copy culture is a scourge and students should study hard to successfully pass the examination. In this regard, the Board teams and teachers should work together to prevent copy culture so that by providing quality education, we can not only ensure the improvement of the education system so that the students are better, he added .

He also visited the Education Board Hyderabad office where he directed the officers and staff to perform their duties honestly and be punctual.