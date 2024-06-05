Divisional Commissioner Chairs High Level Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Divisional Commissioner Jhang, Salwat Saeed on Wednesday chaired a meeting held at DC office
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Jhang, Salwat Saeed on Wednesday chaired a meeting held at DC office.
Additional Commissioner Revenue gave a briefing about government recoveries.
The Divisional Commissioner gave directions regarding the auction of government-owned properties. CEO Health gave a briefing about treatment facilities in hospitals and Basic Health Units.
Salwat Saeed directed the officials to increase public awareness regarding the universal health insurance card.
Concerned officers told the meeting about arrangements for expected floods in the district.
The meeting was told that there was a 100 percent target for cotton cultivation in the district.
The DC was told about the ongoing schemes of sewerage in the city.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner at the spot reviewed the restoration of Forest Park at Kalma Chowk and planted a sapling in the park.
She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner and DPO. The Divisional Commissioner also inaugurated the newly built Cambridge Block in Chenab College. She also visited BHU Kot Sai Sing.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt determined to address problems of people living near to LoC on priority: AJK PM4 minutes ago
-
Punjab gov’t launches campaign against plastic bags in Okara14 minutes ago
-
Maintaining law & order collective responsibility of citizens: KP Governor14 minutes ago
-
DC Okara emphasizes cleanliness and order during Eid-ul-Adha14 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief to Nowshera Virkan after dust storm14 minutes ago
-
Mirpur, adjoining areas lash with windstorms & downpours14 minutes ago
-
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor21 minutes ago
-
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines21 minutes ago
-
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah27 minutes ago
-
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh42 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing35 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions35 minutes ago