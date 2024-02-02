Divisional Commissioner Constitutes Committee For General Elections
Published February 02, 2024
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli on Friday, constituted a committee to oversee the process and arrangements for general elections being held on February 8.
The committee led by Additional Commissioner, Ali Nawaz Bhut, will have meeting at Commissioner Complex
to see the matter of holding elections in the districts.
A monitoring cell has also been established which is operational round-the-clock, for monitoring the polls in different parts.
For any query regarding election, the following are the numbers of the Divisional Monitoring Cell: 02339290367 or 02339290298 via WhatsApp at 03130450298.
Commissioners and District Returning Officers (DROs) would oversee the election process and address the complaints.
