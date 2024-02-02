Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for general elections

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli on Friday, constituted a committee to oversee the process and arrangements for general elections being held on February 8

The committee led by Additional Commissioner, Ali Nawaz Bhut, will have meeting at Commissioner Complex

to see the matter of holding elections in the districts.

A monitoring cell has also been established which is operational round-the-clock, for monitoring the polls in different parts.

For any query regarding election, the following are the numbers of the Divisional Monitoring Cell: 02339290367 or 02339290298 via WhatsApp at 03130450298.

Commissioners and District Returning Officers (DROs) would oversee the election process and address the complaints.

