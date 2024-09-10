Divisional Commissioner Directs Inspection Of Polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) On the orders of the Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmad Uqaili, the Additional Commissioner II Sono Khan Chandio on Tuesday visited the transit points and fixed vaccination sites to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the division.
According to a press release, Sono Khan Chandio inspected the performance of the polio vaccination teams at the bus terminal, Khan Naka and Tando Adam Naka.
He emphasized that the efforts of the polio teams can save innocent children from permanent disability.
To ensure no lapses in the polio campaign, revenue officers across the division have been tasked with monitoring the performance of the polio teams and the progress of the vaccination drive.
The Divisional Commissioner has instructed that the polio campaign should be closely monitored to ensure that no child is left out of the vaccination.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Shujaabad Taluka, Mehwish Ejaz also inspected the polio campaign in her jurisdiction and administered polio drops to children.
APP/hms/378
