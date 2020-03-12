UrduPoint.com
Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad For Expediting Recovery Of Government Levy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad for expediting recovery of government Levy

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed the department concerned to expedite the recovery campaign of government levy under different heads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) -:Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed the department concerned to expedite the recovery campaign of government levy under different heads.

Presiding over a meeting to review the recovery and other matters of revenue department here on Thursday, the commissioner directed for speeding up the process of recovery of different levies including stamp duty, registration fee and capital value tax.

He directed for completing record and fixing recovery targets on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioner Rai Wajid Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mian Aftab Ahmed, Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

