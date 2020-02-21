Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad, RPO hold open court

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar hold open court (khuli kutchehry) at circuit house here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar hold open court (khuli kutchehry) at circuit house here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operation Ali Raza and other divisional and police officers were present on the occasion.

The officers listened to the problem of people and issued orders on the spot for their redress.

The Commissioner said that objective of holding khuli kutchehry was to know about problems of people, their redress and ensuring them justice on merit.