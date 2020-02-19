UrduPoint.com
Divisional Commissioner Jhang Inspected THQ Hospital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:03 PM

Divisional Commissioner Jhang inspected THQ hospital

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali visited Tehsil Ahmedpur Sial and inspected THQ hospital here on Wednesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali visited Tehsil Ahmedpur Sial and inspected THQ hospital here on Wednesday.

MPA Rana Shahbaz Ali, Assistant Commissioner Asad Ali, officers of irrigation department and others were present during the visit.

Divisional Commissioner reviewed work on various development schemes and said that effective planning would be made to save the areas by erosion.

He said that development schemes should be completed well in time to facilitate people.

He said that proper schemes should be prepared by keeping needs of the people in view.

Rana Shahbaz inspected Polio Counter in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and reviewed reporting of the anti-polio drive. He said that government was preparing welfare oriented schemes for benefits of common men as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He planted a sapling in THQ hospital and appreciated the performance of AC Asad Ali in 'Clean and Green Punjab' drive.

