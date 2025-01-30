Open Menu

Divisional Commissioner Kicks Off Anti-Polio Drive In Mirpurkhas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 08:21 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Divisional Commissioner, Faisal Ahmad Uqeli Thursday launched the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children under five at the American Hospital Mirpurkhas.

According to handout issued here, on this occasion Uqeli urged healthcare workers to intensify their efforts to eradicate the polio virus, emphasizing it's a national duty.

He also appreciated the efforts of doctors, health officials, police, and administrators, vowing to continue the fight until polio is eliminated.

