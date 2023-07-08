Divisional Commissioner Larkana to chair meeting of divisional task for polio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari will preside over a meeting regarding Divisional Task Force for EPI Acceleration and Polio Eradication to discuss anti-polio Campaign arrangements and plan strategies will also be formulated for the success of the next campaign, at the Conference hall of the commissionerate on Thursday (July 13, 2023) at 10.30 p.m.

This was disclosed by the Director of Health services Larkana division on Saturday evening.

He said that a Seven-days polio eradication campaign will start from July 17, 2023 in Larkana division.

He said that parents, Ulema, teachers, elected representatives and the media can play a vital role in this national task by creating awareness and cooperating with the health staff in the administration of polio drops to children up to 5 years age.