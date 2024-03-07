Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas announces thrift markets for Ramazan

In an effort to alleviate the public's burden during the upcoming month of Ramazan, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Aqeeli on Thursday revealed plans to establish budget-friendly thrift markets throughout the division

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In an effort to alleviate the public's burden during the upcoming month of Ramazan, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Aqeeli on Thursday revealed plans to establish budget-friendly thrift markets throughout the division.

This announcement was made during a meeting held at the Commissioner's Committee Hall, where the pricing of essential food items and relief strategies for Ramadan were discussed.

Commissioner Aqeeli emphasized the importance of providing economic respite to the people during the holy month and directed Deputy Commissioners and relevant officials to diligently oversee the adherence of stipulated prices for daily food items in their respective districts.

Additionally, he instructed officials from HESCO and Sui Gas to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply during Suhoor and Iftar, along with maintaining adequate gas pressure.

Furthermore, the food department was tasked with arranging cost-effective flour stalls in the thrift markets, with reassurances of ample wheat supply and availability of packaging material. The area in-charge of utility stores also highlighted the government's subsidy on food items, indicating that 36 utility stores across the division would offer essential items at reduced rates.

Commissioner Aqeeli's proactive measures aim to facilitate the public during Ramazan, reflecting a commitment to easing the financial strain on the community during this auspicious period.

APP/hms/378