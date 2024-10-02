Open Menu

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Attends Seerat Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas attends Seerat conference

Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli on Wednesday emphasized the Prophet's (peace be upon him) life as a guiding model for personal and societal improvement

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli on Wednesday emphasized the Prophet's (peace be upon him) life as a guiding model for personal and societal improvement.

Addressing a Seerat conference at Ajrak Club Hall, Uqeli encouraged students to follow the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) teachings in their daily lives, starting from home and social circles.

The event, organized by the Directorate of Schools, Mirpurkhas Division, aimed to raise awareness about the Prophet's (PBUH) life among students.

Uqeli praised government school students' achievements, attributing their success to teachers' dedication.

Other speakers included Director of Secondary Schools Muhammad Iqbal Kunbhar and Sindh Public library Director Shabbir Ahmed Leghari. People from different walks of life also attended the Seerat conference.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Sindh Event From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, c ..

Pakistan calls for de-escalation of hostilities, conflict resolution in ME

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership

43 minutes ago
 ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style ..

ICC Women'S T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off in style with Captains' Day

43 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle Ea ..

Oil prices rise further, stocks waver on Middle East worries

16 minutes ago
 Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Gover ..

Digital retail payments rise to 84% in FY24, Governor SBP

16 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue

ISSI hosts Pakistan, Malaysia think-tank dialogue

16 minutes ago
LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat ..

LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Gujrat development projects case

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless ..

Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy: Shaza

1 hour ago
 Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh

Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Pass ..

Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi

1 hour ago
 Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street c ..

Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes

1 hour ago
 On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful ..

On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful at Children Hospital Quetta

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan