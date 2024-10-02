Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Attends Seerat Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli on Wednesday emphasized the Prophet's (peace be upon him) life as a guiding model for personal and societal improvement.
Addressing a Seerat conference at Ajrak Club Hall, Uqeli encouraged students to follow the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) teachings in their daily lives, starting from home and social circles.
The event, organized by the Directorate of Schools, Mirpurkhas Division, aimed to raise awareness about the Prophet's (PBUH) life among students.
Uqeli praised government school students' achievements, attributing their success to teachers' dedication.
Other speakers included Director of Secondary Schools Muhammad Iqbal Kunbhar and Sindh Public library Director Shabbir Ahmed Leghari. People from different walks of life also attended the Seerat conference.
APP/hms/378
