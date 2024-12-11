Divisional Commissioner reviews preparations for upcoming polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon chaired a meeting of the divisional task force to assess preparations for the upcoming polio campaign scheduled from 16 to 22 December 2024 and to review post-campaign performance. He urged a strict zero-tolerance policy during the campaign and directed officials to ensure its effective implementation.

He instructed all assistant commissioners in Hyderabad Division to ensure that polio campaigns were carried out effectively in both public and private schools. He warned that criminal charges should be filed in cases of fake finger markings, while special focus should be given to addressing polio refusal cases.

The meeting was attended by DIG Hyderabad, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the Regional Director of PPHI, the Director of Health Services Hyderabad, the Director of Primary Schools and District Health Officers. Deputy Commissioners, DHOs and PPHI District Managers from across Hyderabad Division also participated via video link to share updates and progress on the polio campaigns in their respective districts.

It is pertinent to mention that the number of polio cases reported in Sindh currently stands at 15, while a total of 59 polio cases have been reported across the country so far.