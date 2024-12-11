Open Menu

Divisional Commissioner Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Divisional Commissioner reviews preparations for upcoming polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon chaired a meeting of the divisional task force to assess preparations for the upcoming polio campaign scheduled from 16 to 22 December 2024 and to review post-campaign performance. He urged a strict zero-tolerance policy during the campaign and directed officials to ensure its effective implementation.

He instructed all assistant commissioners in Hyderabad Division to ensure that polio campaigns were carried out effectively in both public and private schools. He warned that criminal charges should be filed in cases of fake finger markings, while special focus should be given to addressing polio refusal cases.

The meeting was attended by DIG Hyderabad, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the Regional Director of PPHI, the Director of Health Services Hyderabad, the Director of Primary Schools and District Health Officers. Deputy Commissioners, DHOs and PPHI District Managers from across Hyderabad Division also participated via video link to share updates and progress on the polio campaigns in their respective districts.

It is pertinent to mention that the number of polio cases reported in Sindh currently stands at 15, while a total of 59 polio cases have been reported across the country so far.

Recent Stories

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

32 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

36 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

42 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

49 minutes ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

3 hours ago
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

5 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan