Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Shamir Khan Bhutto paid a visit to the NDF Rehabilitation Center Nawabshah on Monday.

During the visit, Commissioner inspected all therapy sections of the center and reviewed the services being provided to children with disabilities.

Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan Nawabshah, briefed the Commissioner about the free rehabilitation services offered by NDF in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh.

These services include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychotherapy, and remedial education, all provided free of cost to children from underserved communities.

Commissioner Bhutto appreciated the tireless efforts of NDF Pakistan Nawabshah in serving children with disabilities and assured that the administration will continue extending its support to strengthen these noble initiatives.

