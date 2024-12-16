Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed actively addressing public grievances

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed is actively addressing public grievances on daily basis to ensure speedy resolution of the issues being faced by the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed is actively addressing public grievances on daily basis to ensure speedy resolution of the issues being faced by the masses.

She adopted open-door policy and heard public complaints relating to revenue and other departments. She issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same. She warned the officers of government departments that they would be held responsible in case of unnecessary delay in redressing public grievances.

In some cases, she also sought written explanations from the concerned officials to ensure accountability. She said that redressal of public issues remained top priority of the government. Hence, officers of government departments should make them accessible to the public for resolving their genuine issues.

The commissioner reiterated that doors of her office were open for all and sundry and the people could approach her office for seeking assistance.