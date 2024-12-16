Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed Actively Addressing Public Grievances
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed is actively addressing public grievances on daily basis to ensure speedy resolution of the issues being faced by the masses
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed is actively addressing public grievances on daily basis to ensure speedy resolution of the issues being faced by the masses.
She adopted open-door policy and heard public complaints relating to revenue and other departments. She issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same. She warned the officers of government departments that they would be held responsible in case of unnecessary delay in redressing public grievances.
In some cases, she also sought written explanations from the concerned officials to ensure accountability. She said that redressal of public issues remained top priority of the government. Hence, officers of government departments should make them accessible to the public for resolving their genuine issues.
The commissioner reiterated that doors of her office were open for all and sundry and the people could approach her office for seeking assistance.
Recent Stories
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism
Challengers win super over thriller against stars
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development
Anti-encroachment operation geared up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme28 seconds ago
-
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism1 minute ago
-
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad1 minute ago
-
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Court Road4 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to solemn tribute to m ..4 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development4 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation geared up4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works4 minutes ago
-
Outlaws torture married woman12 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition3 minutes ago