Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed For Solid Anti Dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Thursday directed that anti-dengue measures should be taken on solid basis by deploying maximum anti-dengue teams in the field for surveillance and checking of hotspots

Reviewing the current progress of anti polio and anti dengue campaigns, she said that no negligence would be tolerated in these drives.

She said that due to change in seasonal temperature, there were risks of breeding of dengue larvae, so make the teams aware of the responsibilities and no suspicious place or point should be overlooked.

She also asked the health authority to conduct informative seminars in educational institutions.

The commissioner clarified that the eradication of dengue breeding grounds in the current season was absolutely necessary, in which even the slightest negligence could not be tolerated.

She also reviewed goals and targets of the ongoing anti-polio campaign and said that the targets should be achieved as per the micro-plan.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said that the anti-dengue and anti polio campaign were being implemented responsibly in the district.

He said that the dengue teams were being mobilized and their performance was being closely monitored.

He said that the anti-polio campaign would continue till February 19. Therefore daily evening meetings were being arranged to review the plans for next day, he added.

