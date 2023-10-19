Open Menu

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Orders Reduction In Essential Commodity Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Samiuddin Siddiqui on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to reduce the prices of essential commodities and services in accordance with the substantial reduction in the fuel prices

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Samiuddin Siddiqui on Thursday ordered authorities concerned to reduce the prices of essential commodities and services in accordance with the substantial reduction in the fuel prices.

In a statement, the divisional commissioner directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts to activate a strict price control mechanism. He urged all concerned authorities to ensure that prices of essential commodities and services are reduced correspondingly.

"All efforts should be directed towards transferring the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices to the people. Strict implementation should be ensured," the commissioner said.

