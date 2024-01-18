Divisional Commissioner Sukkur reviews election preparations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review election preparations and the implementation of the code of conduct.

The meeting focused on matters related to election preparedness, adherence to the code of conduct by all participating political parties, effective implementation of law and order during the electoral process, and ensuring strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission.

The Divisional Commissioner urged all candidates to adhere strictly to the code of conduct to maintain the integrity of the electoral Process.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts gave their detailed briefing to all electoral representatives regarding the code of conduct in their respective districts.

Wing Commander Rangers and SSP Sukkur addressed the candidates on matters related to law enforcement during the elections, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law and order to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process.