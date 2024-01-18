Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Reviews election preparations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review election preparations and the implementation of the code of conduct.
The meeting focused on matters related to election preparedness, adherence to the code of conduct by all participating political parties, effective implementation of law and order during the electoral process, and ensuring strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission.
The Divisional Commissioner urged all candidates to adhere strictly to the code of conduct to maintain the integrity of the electoral Process.
Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts gave their detailed briefing to all electoral representatives regarding the code of conduct in their respective districts.
Wing Commander Rangers and SSP Sukkur addressed the candidates on matters related to law enforcement during the elections, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law and order to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of 4 PTI workers2 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody11 minutes ago
-
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 202412 minutes ago
-
Caretaker KP Minister Nadeem Durrani chairs meeting of reforms committees12 minutes ago
-
Study finds huge gaps in enfranchising flood-hit population12 minutes ago
-
Peanuts sale rises in chilly condition22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM reviews law & order situation for general elections in province22 minutes ago
-
Federal minister announces to organize awareness sessions on interfaith harmony in rural areas32 minutes ago
-
New PEC Punjab takes charge32 minutes ago
-
KP CM meets PAJCCI delegation; discusses issues due to closure of Pak-Afghan border32 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses certificate verification of overseas employees32 minutes ago
-
DC distributes gifts among children at Zamung Kor32 minutes ago