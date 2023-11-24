Divisional Commissioner vows Scouts will convey message of movement to 9 lac ICT students

Divisional Commissioner of Islamabad Boy Scouts Association cum Central President of Private Schools Network Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar on Thursday said that Scouts would convey the message of the movement to around 9 lakh children of the Federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner of Islamabad Boy Scouts Association cum Central President of Private Schools Network Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Babar on Thursday said that Scouts would convey the message of the movement to around 9 lakh children of the Federal capital.

Students studying in public and private educational institutions and madrasas will become good citizens through the scouts movement, he said.

He said in the digital era, only the scouts' movement can improve the skills of the youth by making them a part of healthy activities.

The federal capital would be a role model for the Scouts movement, he said.

"I am also thankful to Islamabad Boy Scouts Association Provincial Commissioner Tariq Haleem Gul and Secretary Muhammad Younis Bajwa who trusted me in assigning this important responsibility", he said.