Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson Of Board Of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Maryam Khan Directs To Finalize Arrangements For 9th, 10th Exams
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 09:08 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Maryam Khan has directed the BISE administration to finalize all necessary arrangements for holding 9th and 10th class examinations in a fair and transparent manner.
Presiding over a BISE meeting here on Monday, she reviewed preparations for 9th and 10th grade examinations and said that printing of question papers must be completed before the exams begin.
She highlighted the importance of ensuring 100% transparency in the 9th and 10th class examinations and directed for finalizing all necessary arrangements on urgent basis.
After approval from the Board of Governors (BoG), she also authorized the BISE officials for purchase ink required for printing examination papers and directed the Secretary BISE to follow all legal procedures in this regard.
