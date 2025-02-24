Open Menu

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson Of Board Of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Maryam Khan Directs To Finalize Arrangements For 9th, 10th Exams

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 09:08 PM

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Maryam Khan directs to finalize arrangements for 9th, 10th exams

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Maryam Khan has directed the BISE administration to finalize all necessary arrangements for holding 9th and 10th class examinations in a fair and transparent manner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Maryam Khan has directed the BISE administration to finalize all necessary arrangements for holding 9th and 10th class examinations in a fair and transparent manner.

Presiding over a BISE meeting here on Monday, she reviewed preparations for 9th and 10th grade examinations and said that printing of question papers must be completed before the exams begin.

She highlighted the importance of ensuring 100% transparency in the 9th and 10th class examinations and directed for finalizing all necessary arrangements on urgent basis.

After approval from the Board of Governors (BoG), she also authorized the BISE officials for purchase ink required for printing examination papers and directed the Secretary BISE to follow all legal procedures in this regard.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21 ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 21st edition of Sheikh Khalifa E ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 mi ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully issues US$500 million sukuk

11 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of In ..

Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Educati ..

2 minutes ago
 AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive ..

AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 2025

2 minutes ago
 PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, marty ..

PM visits Victory Monument to honour heroes, martyrs of Karabakh war

3 minutes ago
 Cultural activities promote national integrity, un ..

Cultural activities promote national integrity, understanding: Rana Sanaullah

3 minutes ago
Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over h ..

Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over her Nikah at Masjid al-Haram

25 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Global Indian Diasp ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Global Indian Diaspora Forum for Good 2025 in Abu ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan energy minister rules out tax plan on sol ..

Pakistan energy minister rules out tax plan on solar energy

38 minutes ago
 Tadweer Group to launch region’s first AI-driven ..

Tadweer Group to launch region’s first AI-driven Integrated Waste Management P ..

41 minutes ago
 Best policies being devised to ensure agricultural ..

Best policies being devised to ensure agricultural development: Minister Kirmani

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility inaugurates Al-Aliah Ferry Term ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility inaugurates Al-Aliah Ferry Terminal

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan