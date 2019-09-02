Divisional Control Room established to monitor situation during Muhrram in Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has set up divisional control room at his office to monitor security situation and mourning processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to the handout issued here on Monday by Sindh Information Department, the control room would work round the clock till 13th of Muharram to facilitate the people.

The Superintendent of Commissioner office, Mehmood Dahri has been appointed as In-Charge of the Divisional Control Room having telephone number 02449370333 and fax number 02449370392.

The District Control Room has also been set up at the camp office of the Deputy Commissioner to facilitate the public during Muharram with telephone number 02449370334 and fax number 02449370338. The Personal Secretary to the Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Mallah has been appointed as In-charge of the District Control Room.

The control rooms will be accessible to the public at mobile numbers 03353153634 and 03003211853.