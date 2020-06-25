Divisional Deputy Director IT inspects coronavirus laboratory in Jaffarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Deputy Director Information Technology (IT) Abdul Rahim Baloch along with a member of the Divisional Control Committee on Thursday visited the Corona Laboratory at Dera Allahyar Turki Colony area of Jaffarabad district on the special directive of Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi.

On the occasion, District Focal Person Javed Ahmed briefed Abdul Rahim Baloch in detail about corona testing, adding that samples were being taken for corona testing across the district under the supervision of District Health Officer (DHO) Qudratullah Jamali at Turki Colony quarantine center.

He said about 50 testing samples were taken on a daily basis and all the families of those who tested positive were also being tested. Patients with cough, fever, and other symptoms of coronavirus were being tested, he added.

Corona sampling is being taken from April 14. At least 1056 people of samples have been taken for testing out of which 281 samples came positive.

Corona testing was also in progress in Usta Mohammad and Rojhan Jamali areas, he said.

The focal persons further said the lists of those working at private clinics and medical stores in Jaffarabad had been compiled and very soon samples of all them would also be taken adding that if anyone of them would surface testing of positive for corona, then this clinic and the medical store could be sealed. Divisional Deputy Director IT Abdul Rahim Baloch and a member of the Divisional Control Committee expressed their satisfaction over the testing process in the area.

Abdul Rahim Baloch said the provincial government was taking practical measures to prevent coronavirus and the coronavirus tests were extended to diagnose the patients across the province in order to control the spread of the deadly virus.

He said people should follow the implementation of Standard Operating Producers (SOPs) and to fully cooperate with the government and play their key part against corona so that a healthy society could be formed.