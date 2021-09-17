UrduPoint.com

Divisional Development Working Committee Approves 19 Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Divisional Development Working Committee approves 19 schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of Divisional Development Working Party in the Conference Room of his office here.

The meeting reviewed and approved 19 revised development projects of the Highways Department, Public Health Engineering Department and Cholistan Development Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, SE Highways Tariq Khan, XEn CDA Noman Suleiman, XEn Building Department Rahim Yar Khan, XEn Highways Farrukh Mumtaz and Director CDA Asif Mehmood along with officers of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner directed that public representatives should be consulted during the planning of schemes. He said the concerned officers to make the monitoring process of development projects more effective so that these projects could be completed on time.

He further said that departmental action would be taken against those responsible for unnecessarily delay in completion of projects.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Capital Development Authority Cholistan

Recent Stories

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

10 minutes ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

17 minutes ago
 New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ ..

New Zealand does not have ‘substantial proof’ of security threat in Pakistan ..

23 minutes ago
 82,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

82,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.