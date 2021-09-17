Divisional Development Working Committee approves 19 schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of Divisional Development Working Party in the Conference Room of his office here.

The meeting reviewed and approved 19 revised development projects of the Highways Department, Public Health Engineering Department and Cholistan Development Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq, SE Highways Tariq Khan, XEn CDA Noman Suleiman, XEn Building Department Rahim Yar Khan, XEn Highways Farrukh Mumtaz and Director CDA Asif Mehmood along with officers of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner directed that public representatives should be consulted during the planning of schemes. He said the concerned officers to make the monitoring process of development projects more effective so that these projects could be completed on time.

He further said that departmental action would be taken against those responsible for unnecessarily delay in completion of projects.