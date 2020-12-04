UrduPoint.com
Divisional Development Working Party Approves Seven Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Divisional Development Working Party approves seven schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Development Working Party approved seven development schemes across the division in order to facilitate masses as per vision of provincial government here on Friday.

The meeting was presided by Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood in which Deputy Commissioner Vehari Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed, Director Development Waqas Khan Khaqwani and officers of all concerned departments were also participated.

During the meeting, five development schemes of highways, one of public health and one of building have been approved.

Addressing the meeting, commissioner said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and strict action would be taken against involved persons. He directed officers concerned to complete all development projects within the given time in order to facilitate masses. He directed all deputy commissioners to monitor the development work.

More Stories From Pakistan

