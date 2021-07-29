Divisional Development Working Party approves 14 new development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal at his office here on Thursday.

The meeting approved 14 new development projects. Construction of Government Associate College for Students Bakhshan Khan District Bahawalnagar has an estimated cost of Rs. 180 million was approved.

Government Associate College for Students Rahim Yar Khan will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 170 million. Amount of Rs. 167.8 million has been approved for the construction of Shelter Less school in Rahim Yar Khan District.

The meeting also approved 2 schemes of Higher education Department, 6 development projects of Primary and Secondary Health Department, 2 development projects of Local Government and Community Development Department, construction of facility centre Rahim Yar Khan.

Commissioner said that the development projects should be completed on time any negligence in the construction of projects will not be tolerated. He said that departmental action will be taken against the officers responsible for the delay in completion of projects.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad and other concerned officers.