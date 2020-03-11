Divisional Development Working Party approves road, sewerage schemes

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved various development schemes of road and sewerage in different parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved various development schemes of road and sewerage in different parts of the district.

In this regard, a meeting of DDWP was held with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, WASA Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry, Director Development Mehar Ramzan and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that Rs120 million would be spent for the construction of roads and soling of streets in Shamsabad, Amin Park, Amin Town, Madina Town and Saeed Colony.

Similarly, Rs 60 million would be spent for the restoration and rehabilitation of trunk sewerage system from General Bus Stand to Bolay Di Jhuggi Sargodha Road.

While reviewing technical and administrative aspects of the development schemes, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed that no hurdled be created in the implementation of these projects.

He directed that the projects be completed within stipulated period.