Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves 14 development schemes for division

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on Wednesday approved 14 development schemes across the division and revise the estimate of all development schemes of the Highways department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on Wednesday approved 14 development schemes across the division and revise the estimate of all development schemes of the Highways department.

The approval has been given in a meeting held here under the chair of Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry.

The development schemes including nine for Khanewal, two for each Lodhran and Multan, and one for Vehari district have been approved and would be completed with funds of Rs 1611.9 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that all development schemes would be completed within the given time. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of material and added that strict action would be taken over negligence.

Director Development Robina Kosar and officers of all concerned departments were present at the meeting.