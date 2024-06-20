Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves 13 uplift schemes

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 13 development schemes in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 13 development schemes in the division.

As many as 14 schemes of public welfare were reviewed in a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair here on Thursday.

The approved schemes included roads development, sewerage, soling etc.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to implement all the schemes at a fast pace to provide relief to the public. She warned that compromise on transparency would not be made.