Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) Approves 7 Uplift Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:53 PM

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) in its meeting has approved seven uplift schemes for Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) -:Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) in its meeting has approved seven uplift schemes for Faisalabad division.

The schemes included supply of water, sewerage, construction of roads and development in education department would be completed at a cost of Rs 570 million.

The approval was granted in a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti in the chair here, attended by the officers of various departments.

According to the details, a sum of Rs 100 million would be spent on up-gradation of sewerage system in Satiana area and Rs 100 million would be spent on sewerage and drainage project in chak No 229-RB Makooana under annual development programme.

Funds Rs 50 million would be incurred on repair and maintenance of different roads in district Faisalabad.

An amount of Rs 20 million would be spent on provision of missing facilities in Government Degree College for Women Gojra and Rs 84 million in Government Girls College Gulshan Colony.The academic block in Government Post Graduate College for Boys tehsil Samundri would be completed at a cost of Rs 160 million.

The 1st phase of the project of sewerage and drainage system would be executed in Tehsil Ahmedpur Sial, district Jhang with total funds of Rs 60 million.

