Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves two schemes of building deptt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved two schemes of the building department of Rs 180 million.

The DDWP also constituted a sub-committee under supervision of the additional commissioner (coordination) to decide estimated cost of three schemes which have also been approved by the meeting.

This was said in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Zafar Iqbal in which officials concrned were also present.

The DDWP approved a scheme of Rs 80 million in Government Girls Degree College Bhera for basic facilities which would be completed in two years.

The meeting also approved a scheme of Rs 160 million for the construction of new BS block at Government Ambala College Sargodha and another scheme to construct staff colony in the Silanwali as Rs 99.5 million has been estimated.

The sub-committee has also finalised three new schemes and amended estimated cost of four ongoing schemes which have already been discussed in the DDWP and a report regarding these schemes would be submitted on Saturday in DDWP meeting.