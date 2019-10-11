UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) Approves Two Schemes Of Building Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approves two schemes of building deptt

The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved two schemes of the building department of Rs 180 million

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved two schemes of the building department of Rs 180 million.

The DDWP also constituted a sub-committee under supervision of the additional commissioner (coordination) to decide estimated cost of three schemes which have also been approved by the meeting.

This was said in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Zafar Iqbal in which officials concrned were also present.

The DDWP approved a scheme of Rs 80 million in Government Girls Degree College Bhera for basic facilities which would be completed in two years.

The meeting also approved a scheme of Rs 160 million for the construction of new BS block at Government Ambala College Sargodha and another scheme to construct staff colony in the Silanwali as Rs 99.5 million has been estimated.

The sub-committee has also finalised three new schemes and amended estimated cost of four ongoing schemes which have already been discussed in the DDWP and a report regarding these schemes would be submitted on Saturday in DDWP meeting.

Related Topics

Ambala Sargodha Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Players to watch-out for in the National T20 Cup

7 minutes ago

Around 22,488 tickets issued for traffic signals v ..

5 minutes ago

Recruitment against merit unacceptable: Khyber Pak ..

5 minutes ago

Several people 'stabbed' at Manchester shopping ce ..

5 minutes ago

Vast investment opportunities available in country ..

5 minutes ago

EU and UK bid to save Brexit talks before key summ ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.