Divisional Development Working Party meets at Commissioner Office Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The sixth meeting of Divisional Development Working Party was held at Commissioner Office here today.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal presided over the meeting while Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad, Director Development Nousheen Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Wasif-ur-Rehman and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.The meeting reviewed and approved six development schemes of Cholistan Development Authority and one scheme each of the Public Health Engineering Department and Bahawalpur Development Authority.

These schemes included the installation of water supply lines in the Cholistan with the cost of Rs 222.771 million, construction of six kilometers lengthy metal road from Channan Peer to 83 DB and 81 DB Yazman with cost of Rs 60.447 million, repair and construction of 12 kilometers lengthy metal road from Khatri Bangla to 127 Pull Yazman with a cost of Rs 75.363 million, repair and con141.665 million and sewerage scheme in Ahmadpur East costing Rs 200 million.

Commissioner directed timely completion of the development schemes and asked the concerned officers to ensure quality of work.