UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Development Working Party Meets At Commissioner Office Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:24 PM

Divisional Development Working Party meets at Commissioner Office Bahawalpur

The sixth meeting of Divisional Development Working Party was held at Commissioner Office here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The sixth meeting of Divisional Development Working Party was held at Commissioner Office here today.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal presided over the meeting while Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad, Director Development Nousheen Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Wasif-ur-Rehman and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.The meeting reviewed and approved six development schemes of Cholistan Development Authority and one scheme each of the Public Health Engineering Department and Bahawalpur Development Authority.

These schemes included the installation of water supply lines in the Cholistan with the cost of Rs 222.771 million, construction of six kilometers lengthy metal road from Channan Peer to 83 DB and 81 DB Yazman with cost of Rs 60.447 million, repair and construction of 12 kilometers lengthy metal road from Khatri Bangla to 127 Pull Yazman with a cost of Rs 75.363 million, repair and con141.665 million and sewerage scheme in Ahmadpur East costing Rs 200 million.

Commissioner directed timely completion of the development schemes and asked the concerned officers to ensure quality of work.

Related Topics

Water Road Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East Yazman Cholistan From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for trans ..

21 minutes ago

Sargodha District Regional Transport Authority cha ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Invites EU Leaders to Istanbul or Syrian B ..

1 minute ago

Leadership Change in Hong Kong Could Help Ease Ten ..

1 minute ago

KP government bans illegal mining in province

1 minute ago

US Counsel General meets Governor KP

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.