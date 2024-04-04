Divisional Development Working Party met

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha chaired a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Mahboob Alam, Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farukh Mumtaz Waraich, Deputy Director Development Waqas Muhammad Deen, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Chief Officer Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Mehmood Azhar Javaid, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The commissioner stated that developmental work in Bahawalpur city should be completed timely.

He emphasized the immediate removal of encroachments around the city and the installation of electric poles in proper condition.

Instructions were also given to rectify the sewerage system in the city to ensure the public does not face any difficulties.

The commissioner directed the concerned officers to visit the sites of development projects to monitor quality. The commissioner said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development projects.

Additionally, preparations for new mega projects in Bahawalpur were also discussed in the meeting.