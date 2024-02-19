Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee meeting

The Chairman divisional accreditation committee and Director Information Irshad Ali Chandio presided over a meeting of accreditation committee at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Chairman divisional accreditation committee and Director Information Irshad Ali Chandio presided over a meeting of accreditation committee at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building on Monday.

Meeting decided that after every three months meeting would be held to review the process of accreditation cards issued and other matters.

Meeting also decided that suspicious data submitted for accreditation card would be issued after the verification by police.

The meeting reviewed in detail the list of accreditation cards issued last year while journalists transferred from one department to another were asked to submit documents attested by their concerned department while unnecessary accreditation cards were cancelled and the next issuance was barred.

The Director Information said that application forms for accreditation cards were being issued therefore all journalists should submit their data so that accreditation cards could be issued to them. The accreditation committee assured that every possible cooperation would be extended to all District Information officers.

On this occasion Fateha was also offered on the death of journalists Sultan Mehmood Zai, Zahid Kalhoro and mother of Press Club Hyderabad president Sajid Khanzada.

Meeting was attended among others by President Hyderabad Press Club Sajid Khanzada, Lala Rehman Samon, Ali Hassan, Abdul Hafeez Abid, Zafar Hakro, photographer Ali Wahid, Camera man Naeem Shah and Information officer Imam Bux Raja .

