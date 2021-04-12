Divisional Director information visits DC office Sujawal

The Divisional Director Information Department Hyderabad Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh on Monday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sujawal Muhammad Ismail Memon at his office and discussed matters regarding plot allotted by District Administration for setting up District Information Office at Sujawal

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Divisional Director Information Department Hyderabad Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh on Monday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sujawal Muhammad Ismail Memon at his office and discussed matters regarding plot allotted by District Administration for setting up District Information Office at Sujawal.

According to the handout issued by the district information office, Deputy Director Information Sujawal and Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Spokesperson Sahib Khan Bhand, Deputy Director Information Hyderabad Shehzad Ahmed Sheikh, Information Officer Hyderabad Muhammad Yaqoob, District Information Office Sujawal and staff of Thatta were also present on the occasion.

DC Sujawal said that Sindh Information Department was guarding the public relations and was promoting the welfare and development work of the people at the provincial level while the Information Department was acting as a bridge between the people and the government.

The government is working to resolve public grievances by issuing notices to the media, including highlighting government activities.

He said that despite the limited facilities provided by the Information Office Sujawal, the district administration was playing its vital role in disseminating the development projects and various other activities of the Sujawal through the media.

He said that regarding the establishment of Information Office Sujawal, a plot has been allotted by the district administration in the premises of the newly constructed District Complex Sujawal so that the Information Office could be established as soon as possible.

The Deputy Commissioner also assured of his full support during the meeting. The Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh thanked Deputy Commissioner Sujawal Muhammad Ismail Memon for his full support and cooperation.

The Director Information also met the Additional Deputy Commissioner -I Sujawal Riaz Hussain Leghari in his office, who briefed him about the improved functioning of the District Information Office Sujawal. Later, the Director Information Hyderabad visited the plot allotted for setting up the District Information Office at Sujawal and reviewed it.

He also informed about the efforts being made for the early development of the district office and directed the Deputy Director Information Sujawal Sahib Khan Bhand to relocate the office temporarily at Maswaar.