Divisional ,distt admin discusses rain emergency plan

After failing in meeting the challenge of recent received 30 minutes downpour, the officers of the divisional and district administrations as well as heads of civic bodies once again arranged a sitting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch to finalize rain emergency plan for rainfalls of coming monsoon season

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :After failing in meeting the challenge of recent received 30 minutes downpour, the officers of the divisional and district administrations as well as heads of civic bodies once again arranged a sitting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch to finalize rain emergency plan for rainfalls of coming monsoon season.

Some two week back, the Commissioner Hyderabad held a meeting to discuss arrangements for meeting the challenges of rainfalls which forecast by the Meteorological Department where the heads district administration and civic bodies including Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees of Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural confidently claimed the preparation of contingency plan for tackling issues in case of receiving heavy showers.

However, 30 minutes downpour,received in Hyderabad on April 18, had exposed tall claims of the administration and civic bodies as well as outstanding performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply and Water and Sanitation Agency when the people experienced hours long power outage, submerging of low lying areas with rainwater and stoppage of water supply as well as health and sanitation issues.

On Wednesday's meeting, presided over by the Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro held the HMC staff responsible for not handling the situation during rainfall despite availability of 12 lift machines, vehicles and other machinery.

The HMC staff usually found absent during rainfalls and later,the people accused the district administration of not launching relief activities after downpours, the Deputy Commissioner claimed and underlined that HMC management should work in proper direction by submitting the details and assigned staff and machinery to district administration so that the situation after rainfalls could be dealt accordingly.

The Commissioner asked the Administrator HMC to submit details of available machinery and vehicles with till date work regarding desilting of drain lines. The management of Water and Sanitation Agency should also provide the detailed status of available machinery and carry out desilting of drain lines.

He directed to Managing Director WASA Zahid Khamito that water which accumulated in grounds should also be drained out and reserved for disposal of rainwater in future.

The Commissioner also advised the HESCO management to exempt pumping stations of WASA from load-shedding and minimize the load management period as people mostly experience inconvenience because of hours long load shedding, technical faults in power distribution which ultimately affect the water supply.

He also advised the officers of Cantonment board to improve the drainage system as well as cleanliness of Thandi Sarak for which they were responsible.

The Commissioner directed the heads of all departments concerned to submit their rain emergency plans to his office alongwith details of staff, machineries and vehicles by April 29, 2021. He informed the formation of a vigilance committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and comprising officers of HDA, HMC, WASA and Local Government which would remain in the field during rainfalls to supervise de-watering and other rain related issues.