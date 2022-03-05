LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the performance of all district emergency officers at the divisional emergency officers' conference held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday.

He also reviewed schemes for ADP 2022-23 and the guidelines for Patient Transfer Service (PTS) to ensure the quality of services and maintain the uniform standards of emergency service in all districts of Punjab. The conference was attended by all Divisional Emergency Officers, all head of wings of the department.

Divisional Emergency Officers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal briefing on the occasion, said that they carried out surprise monitoring visits to all rescue stations in Tehsils and Towns of their respective divisions, evaluated the performance and discipline of staff, inspected rescue stations, Vehicles & Equipment and graded them accordingly in grade A, B, C, and D.

The PES DG discussed in detail with divisional emergency officers about the best and weak performing staff and districts. He said that when the same resources had been provided in all districts of Punjab, then there should be no difference in the quality of services in any district. Therefore, if there was any difference between the Districts, then it was only due to the management capability of district emergency officer. All district emergency officers should ensure regular drills, timely repair, and maintenance of vehicles, efficient working of district emergency control room to ensure the quality of emergency services in their districts.

While chairing the conference, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the performance evaluation was mandatoryfor the success of every organization. He said that organizations must periodically assess performanceevaluation of their employees' strengths and weaknesses.