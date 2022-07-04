UrduPoint.com

Divisional Environment Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Divisional environment committee meeting

A meeting of the divisional environment committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Monday

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis, Assistant Director Environmental Engineer Rehmatullah Khan and Prof Dr Ghulam Sarwar with others.

As nine cases of poultry control sheds ,12 of petrol pumps and a case of commercial shoppingplaza were presented in the meeting.

