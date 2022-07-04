Divisional environment committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of the divisional environment committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting of the divisional environment committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis, Assistant Director Environmental Engineer Rehmatullah Khan and Prof Dr Ghulam Sarwar with others.

As nine cases of poultry control sheds ,12 of petrol pumps and a case of commercial shoppingplaza were presented in the meeting.