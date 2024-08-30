Open Menu

Divisional Grievances Redressal Committee Reviews Transfer Cases Of Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Divisional Grievances Redressal Committee here on Friday reviewed transfer and posting cases of 98 teachers.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak presided over the Divisional Grievances Redressal Committee which approved 48 transfer cases after necessary scrutiny.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Waqar Cheema and other committee members besides district education officers from across the division participated in the meeting. The Committee reviewed in detail appeals of 98 teachers for transfers and postings and approved 48 cases.

17 cases of Rawalpindi district out of total 49 were approved. 22 out of 31 cases of Attock district were approved. 3 out of 5 cases of Jhelum district and 6 out of 13 cases of Chakwal district were also approved.

The Committee was informed that 45 inter-district cases were under process in Rawalpindi district.

Progress on under-process cases should be expedited, Engineer Amir Khattak directed the officers concerned.

“We all should make efforts to facilitate the people rather than to create hurdles in the legitimate activities,” the Commissioner added.

Aamir Khattak on the occasion gave instructions that before rejecting a case due to incomplete documents, the applicant should be asked to complete the papers.

The teachers should be accommodated in nearby schools if the desired position is not vacant, he directed. The Committee also reviewed the transfer cases of Kotli Sattian and Murree.

Engineer Aamir Khattak instructed the authorities that by taking onboard Deputy Commissioner Murree, it should be ensured that there would be no shortage of the teachers in far-flung areas due to the transfers.

All possible facilities could be provided to the teachers so that they could perform their duties of education and training with peace of mind, he added.

