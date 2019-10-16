Divisional Intelligence committee directs fool proof security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal has stressed the police and law enforcement agencies to make fool proof security arrangements for Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on Safar 28

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal has stressed the police and law enforcement agencies to make fool proof security arrangements for Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on Safar 28.

Talking to Divisional Intelligence committee meeting here on Wednesday he directed meeting that proper arrangements should also be adopted for 12th Rabi ul Awal processions and gatherings.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, officials of Special Branch, District Police Officers (DPOs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts including Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar attended the meeting.

The Commissioner asked police to ensure security of educational institutes and enhance patrolling during school's off timings while play their role for smooth traffic flow.

To ensure the lives and asserts of masses was basic responsibility of the law enforcement agencies and all resources should be utilized in this regard, he added.

He said that all concerned department should join hands for maintenance of security and also use modern technology for security purposes.