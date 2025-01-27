Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Divisional Intelligence Committee of Dera Ghazi Khan division was convened under the chairmanship of Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry to assess security measures, review threat alerts, and strengthen law and order in the region.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers (DPOs), and heads of security forces from all five districts of the division. During the meeting, Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry highlighted the sensitive nature of Dera Ghazi Khan division due to its location as a tri-border area connected to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh. He directed authorities to ensure strict monitoring of all entry and exit points, emphasizing vigilance at checkpoints. “Security personnel must remain alert and conduct thorough inspections of vehicles and suspicious individuals,” he instructed.

The commissioner also called for the regular maintenance of CCTV footage and stressed the importance of comprehensive surveillance of kacha regions, mountainous terrains, plains, and riverine areas.

He praised the unwavering efforts of Punjab police and other security forces in combating terrorism and criminal activities in the bordering regions. “Our forces have shown remarkable courage in thwarting attacks by extremists and anti-state elements. The sacrifices of our martyrs and brave personnel will not go in vain,” he said.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry assured that every inch of Dera Ghazi Khan division would be safeguarded and commended the high morale of the Punjab police. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The session concluded with the resolve to implement the outlined security measures and maintain an effective strategy to counter any threats to the region's safety.