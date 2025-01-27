Divisional Intelligence Committee Meets To Bolster Security In Dera Ghazi Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 07:38 PM
The Divisional Intelligence Committee of Dera Ghazi Khan division was convened under the chairmanship of Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry to assess security measures, review threat alerts, and strengthen law and order in the region
Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Divisional Intelligence Committee of Dera Ghazi Khan division was convened under the chairmanship of Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry to assess security measures, review threat alerts, and strengthen law and order in the region.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers (DPOs), and heads of security forces from all five districts of the division. During the meeting, Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry highlighted the sensitive nature of Dera Ghazi Khan division due to its location as a tri-border area connected to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh. He directed authorities to ensure strict monitoring of all entry and exit points, emphasizing vigilance at checkpoints. “Security personnel must remain alert and conduct thorough inspections of vehicles and suspicious individuals,” he instructed.
The commissioner also called for the regular maintenance of CCTV footage and stressed the importance of comprehensive surveillance of kacha regions, mountainous terrains, plains, and riverine areas.
He praised the unwavering efforts of Punjab police and other security forces in combating terrorism and criminal activities in the bordering regions. “Our forces have shown remarkable courage in thwarting attacks by extremists and anti-state elements. The sacrifices of our martyrs and brave personnel will not go in vain,” he said.
Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry assured that every inch of Dera Ghazi Khan division would be safeguarded and commended the high morale of the Punjab police. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure peace and stability in the region.
The session concluded with the resolve to implement the outlined security measures and maintain an effective strategy to counter any threats to the region's safety.
Recent Stories
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder
Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages
SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on January 29
Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western condemnation
Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club
Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House of Parliament
Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan
All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons ..
SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 2015
IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person
DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote healthcare sector jobs at Ara ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities8 minutes ago
-
Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House of Parliament4 minutes ago
-
Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan4 minutes ago
-
All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons : AD Pirzado4 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person5 minutes ago
-
Grand wedding ceremony held under Dhi Rani program32 minutes ago
-
KP EPC forms panel to propose changes in curriculum32 minutes ago
-
Experts stress need for Community-Based Research to address decline in onion production32 minutes ago
-
Contacts, negotiations among parties spirit of democracy: PM32 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist Jamshed Bukhari32 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to pay educational fees of deserving students32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Walton Road upgradation project42 minutes ago