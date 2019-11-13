UrduPoint.com
Divisional Level Art Competition Held At RAC

Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:28 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The divisional level art competition arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with education Department was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Wednesday.

The Girls were remained dominant in which 8 positions out of 9 clinched by girls of Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jehlum and Attock district.

The competition was held in three category of Primary, Elementary and Secondary level. Senior artist Shehnaz Akram and District Education Office (SE) Muhammad Saeed Chaudry as chief guests flanked by Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed.

At primary level, Urwa from Attock bagged first, Amara Zafar from Jehlum got second and Malaika Bibi from Chakwal remained third in divisional art competition.

Similarly in elementary level, Afifa Mughal from Jehlum was first, Zainab Ashfaq from Rawalpindi second and Maria from Attock secured third position while Areeba Sajid from Rawalpindi got first, Kiran Rashid from Jehlum second and Danish Farid from Rawalpindi remained third in secondary level divisional art competition.

Addressing on the occasion, SE, Muhammad Saeed Chaudhry said that social issue were highlighted through these competition which was appreciable step.

Senior artist Shehnaz Akram said that interesting topics were given to the students for art competition. Director Waqar Ahmed said that new talent was emerged throughout Rawalpindi division.

The topics for art competition was "Sarsabz Punjab" for primary level, "Dengue ko mat, Safai k sath" for elementary level and "Taleem sab k lye" for secondary level.

