'Divisional level task force need of the hour': PRGMEA Coordinator

Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said Friday that government should formed "divisional level task force" to boost up the industrial sector of the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -:Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said Friday that government should formed "divisional level task force" to boost up the industrial sector of the country.

While talking to APP, he said the teams were setup at divisional level conduct surveys which would help government to identify the basic needs, requirements and problems of each industry existed across the district.

He said that the study would help government to formulate sector wise new policies which would not only attract foreign and local investment but also generate employment.

He stressed that it was high time for the current government to take steps for making the value-added textile industry competitive and vibrant in global markets.

He explained that the teams required to reduce a large communication gap currently present between the government and the stakeholders.Due to this gap,miseries of business community multiplied and exports were downtrend.

He underscored the need of reducing the tariff of electricity and gas to facilitate SMEs.