UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Divisional Level Task Force Need Of The Hour': PRGMEA Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:07 PM

'Divisional level task force need of the hour': PRGMEA Coordinator

Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said Friday that government should formed "divisional level task force" to boost up the industrial sector of the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -:Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said Friday that government should formed "divisional level task force" to boost up the industrial sector of the country.

While talking to APP, he said the teams were setup at divisional level conduct surveys which would help government to identify the basic needs, requirements and problems of each industry existed across the district.

He said that the study would help government to formulate sector wise new policies which would not only attract foreign and local investment but also generate employment.

He stressed that it was high time for the current government to take steps for making the value-added textile industry competitive and vibrant in global markets.

He explained that the teams required to reduce a large communication gap currently present between the government and the stakeholders.Due to this gap,miseries of business community multiplied and exports were downtrend.

He underscored the need of reducing the tariff of electricity and gas to facilitate SMEs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Business Gas Market Textile Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

NAB seeks Sharjeel Memon’s detention to investig ..

5 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out at Pennsylvania oil refinery

19 minutes ago

Eggs, bread, bakery items grabbing by IBD traffic ..

14 seconds ago

Mahira Khan’s special appearance for 'Parey Hut ..

35 minutes ago

15 quacks cases refers to drug court in Faisalabad ..

17 seconds ago

Woman among two killed in separate road accidents ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.