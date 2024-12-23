Divisional Monitoring Cell Set Up Under NAP In Kalat Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM
A Divisional Monitoring Cell has been established in Kalat Division under the National Action Plan (NAP) on Monday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A Divisional Monitoring Cell has been established in Kalat Division under the National Action Plan (NAP) on Monday.
Additional Commissioner Kalat Division, Ijaz Ahmed Jafar chaired an introductory meeting in this regard.
The importance of the Divisional Monitoring Cell and its objectives were discussed in detail during the meeting.
Additional Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Jafar informed the participants that the cell would be monitored by the Divisional Monitoring Committee whose chairman would be Commissioner Kalat Division, Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai, as other members could include DIG Kalat Division, Commandant Kalat Scout, DSP Special Branch, Assistant Director NADRA, Assistant Director Passport, Excise and Taxation Officer, and representatives of other intelligence agencies.
It was decided in the meeting that each institution would appoint a focal person in its department to ensure effective coordination with the Divisional Monitoring Cell.
The meeting made the decision that the scope of this cell would be wide, including arms and narcotics cases, FIR copies, verification of identity cards, fake documents, law and order situation, elimination of illegal activities, border issues, and other related matters.
The meeting was attended by DSP Special Branch Ghulam Mustafa Jamil, Assistant Director NADRA Captain Ghulam Mustafa, Waheed Rind of Kalat Scout, Assistant Director IB, Excise and Taxation Officer Mir Zakir Ahmed Bajoi, and AD Passport Muhammad Younis.
Recent Stories
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF
US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch1 minute ago
-
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF1 minute ago
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues7 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights7 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district5 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights9 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock9 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district9 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution16 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives16 minutes ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered16 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law23 minutes ago