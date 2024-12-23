Open Menu

Divisional Monitoring Cell Set Up Under NAP In Kalat Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A Divisional Monitoring Cell has been established in Kalat Division under the National Action Plan (NAP) on Monday.

Additional Commissioner Kalat Division, Ijaz Ahmed Jafar chaired an introductory meeting in this regard.

The importance of the Divisional Monitoring Cell and its objectives were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Additional Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Jafar informed the participants that the cell would be monitored by the Divisional Monitoring Committee whose chairman would be Commissioner Kalat Division, Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai, as other members could include DIG Kalat Division, Commandant Kalat Scout, DSP Special Branch, Assistant Director NADRA, Assistant Director Passport, Excise and Taxation Officer, and representatives of other intelligence agencies.

It was decided in the meeting that each institution would appoint a focal person in its department to ensure effective coordination with the Divisional Monitoring Cell.

The meeting made the decision that the scope of this cell would be wide, including arms and narcotics cases, FIR copies, verification of identity cards, fake documents, law and order situation, elimination of illegal activities, border issues, and other related matters.

The meeting was attended by DSP Special Branch Ghulam Mustafa Jamil, Assistant Director NADRA Captain Ghulam Mustafa, Waheed Rind of Kalat Scout, Assistant Director IB, Excise and Taxation Officer Mir Zakir Ahmed Bajoi, and AD Passport Muhammad Younis.

