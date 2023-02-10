Divisional oversight committee, District development board meeting held regarding survey report

A meeting of the Divisional Oversight Committee and District Development Board was held here to complete the survey report on losses sustained by roads during rainy day, Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari chaired the meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Divisional Oversight Committee and District Development board was held here to complete the survey report on losses sustained by roads during rainy day, Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari chaired the meeting.

Instructing the officials of the Department of Works and Services and Highway Division Sanghar, Commissioner said that repair construction costs coming on it so that schemes could be approved after considering the fund's position.

He said that the reconstruction and repair of roads would facilitate the general public for better-traveling facilities, which is on top priority.

SE Works and Services Sanghar Muhammad Sarwar and Zaid Ahmed informed the meeting said that all roads of District Sanghar sustained heavy losses due to rains and floods last year, which cause traveling difficulties to public.

He said that out of 297.86 kilometers of roads, 296.56 kilometers of roads are dagamded, which require Rs 3596.300 million for reconstruction and repair for roads. He said that 145 schemes are prepared and work on these road schemes would start soon after the funds are released.

On the occasion, Commissioner instructed officials of the Public Health Engineering Department Shaheed Benazirabad to submit a final report with Department of Planning and Development regarding the drainage scheme of village Niazi Khan Siyal near Nawabshah so that schemes shall be approved and work starts on it.

Officials of Department of Public Health informed meeting about Niazi Khan Siyal Drainage scheme and issues being faced.

The meeting was also attended by DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad, SEC Public health Engineering SBA Nazir Ahmed Shaikh, SE Works and Services Sanghar Muhammad Sarwar, Deputy Director Planning and Development Abdul Qadir Shar, Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, District Accounts Officer Ghulam Rasool Magsi, XEN Public Health Muzzaffar ussain Zardari, XEN Works and Services Zaid Ahmed Junejo and officials of other related departments.