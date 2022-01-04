UrduPoint.com

Divisional Panel Approves Uplift Schemes For Kohat

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Divisional panel approves uplift schemes for Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Kohat Division Development Project Committee has approved an amount of Rs 340 million for development schemes in three provincial assembly Constituencies of district Kohat, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting of the committee was held in the office of Commissioner Kohat Division with Divisional Commissioner, Mohammad Javed Marwat in the chair.

Besides, Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant to KP CM on Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir, MPA Shah Faisal, deputy commissioners and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.

