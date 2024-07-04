Divisional peace committee discusses Muharram security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The divisional peace committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti at the committee room on Thursday to discuss security and other arrangements for holy month of Muharram.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Shakir Bashir Awan, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Aurangzeb Haider Khan, DPO Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi and all DPOs and DCs of the division, members of divisional peace committee, business representatives participated in the meeting through video-link.

The commissioner welcomed the scholars and appreciated their efforts for establishment of peace throughout the division. He said establishment of peace and harmony during the month of Muharram is a priority and all arrangements regarding Muharram security had been finalised.

The commissioner said scholars should continue to take measures for promotion of tolerance, unity, patience and brotherhood. They should take care of each other's feelings. He urged the four deputy commissioners to ensure availability of the code of conduct, issued by the Punjab government for Muharram to the imams of every mosque and appealed to scholars to inform people about the code of conduct in Friday sermons.

The commissioner said that punctuality should be ensured in processions and congregations during the Ashra-e-Muharram [first 10 days of Muharram] and the code of conduct should be followed.

MNA Shakir Awan told the meeting that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was personally supervising all arrangements across the province to conduct a peaceful Muharram. He said the CM had also ordered to set up a control room in his office to monitor foolproof security and administrative matters of Muharram majalis and processions.

In the meeting, the DC and DPOs of four districts also gave a briefing about the administrative and security measures of Muharram in their districts. The members of the peace committee participating in the meeting pledged their support for establishment of peace. At the end of the meeting, the participants prayed for peace and security and religious harmony and unity in the country.