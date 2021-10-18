Divisional peace committee meeting held

A meeting of the divisional peace committee was chaired by Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman here on Monday

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of the divisional peace committee was chaired by Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for peaceful conduct of the Eid Milaadun-Nabi on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Danish Afzal, CPO Syed Hamad Abid, Divisional Chairman Peace Committee Qari Zahid Saleem and other religious scholars attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioners, DPOs and members of peace committee of other districts participated through video-link.

The commissioner directed the police and law-enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security to all programmes of Eid Miladun-Nabi.

