Divisional Peace Committee Strongly Condemns May 9 Riots

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The divisional peace committee here on Thursday strongly condemned May 9 riots.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta chairing a meeting of the divisional peace committee said that on the directives of the government, the peace committee and the interfaith committee would be actively mobilized to counter negative propaganda against state institutions.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali was also present on the occasion.

Additional Commissioner (AC) Coordination Syed Nizarat Ali, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Coordinator Divisional Peace Committee, Azhar Bukhari, President, Anjuman Tajaran Rawalpindi, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, scholars and leaders of the traders from across the division attended the meeting.

Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyrs and the safety of the country.

"The divisional peace committee is the most effective platform which plays an important role in implementing the government's policy," the commissioner said.

On May 9, sensitive installations were targeted and the memorials of the martyrs were desecrated which was a sad incident, he added.

The events of May 9 were being strongly condemned by the citizens, he informed.

The Commissioner further said that on Friday the scholars in sermons should not only condemn the events of May 9 but also encourage the younger generation to come forward and play a role to promote patriotism.

"The army is ours and we are breathing in free air today because of the sacrifices of the martyrs," he said adding, the suffering caused to the relatives of the martyrs due to the desecration of the memorials of martyrs is highly condemnable." "Living nations respect their martyrs. The scholars need to play a constructive role to prevent such incidents," he urged.

All Deputy Commissioners had been instructed to peace committee meetings in that regard, he said.

The RPO said, "The miscreants tried to harm the state institutions on May 9 which is highly condemnable." "All institutions represent the state and no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state," he said.

In the meeting, the scholars while expressing their views said, "love for the country is a part of our faith and we are standing with the forces of Pakistan." "Protecting the motherland is a shared responsibility of all of us," they stressed.

In the meeting, special tributes were paid to the martyrs.

