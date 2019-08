A meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee will be held at Commissioner Office on August 21 to review the arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haramwith

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee will be held at Commissioner Office on August 21 to review the arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haramwith.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal will chair the meeting.