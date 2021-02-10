UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Price Committee Meeting Held

Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:06 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood presided over a meeting of the divisional price committee here on Wednesday and reviewed prices of various items.

She directed the deputy commissioners to pay special attention on prices of food items, including sugar, pulses and flour.

The commissioner also directed the administration to check prices of fruits and vegetables daily.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Shiekh,Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DCs of Khushab, Mianwali ,Bhakhar and officers concerned.

