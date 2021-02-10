UrduPoint.com
Divisional Price Control Committee Meets

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:11 PM

A meeting of divisional Price control committee was held here on Wednesday with Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood in the chair

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A meeting of divisional price control committee was held here on Wednesday with Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Farah Masood said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to end artificial inflation.

She directed the Deputy Commissioners of four districts to pay special attention towards prices, demand and supply of food items including sugar, pulses and flour in the four districts.

The Commissioner also directed the administration checking the prices of fruits and vegetables on daily basis while the negative trend of unjustified hike in prices should be discouraged.

The four Deputy Commissioners gave a detailed briefing on the actions of Price Control Magistrates against hoarders and traders involved in profiteering.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Shiekh, AdditionalCommissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DCs of Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakar district andofficers concerned.

